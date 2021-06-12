Marte is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Marte sits after grabbing just one hit in his last three games, a poor stretch which followed an excellent one in which he posted a 1.136 OPS over 10 games. Pavin Smith will be the center fielder in his absence.
