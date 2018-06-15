Marte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Marte has found his groove after a rough first two months of the season, and is batting .385/.421/.808 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 57 plate appearances over his last 16 games. Daniel Descalso will start at second base and bat fifth for the Diamondbacks, but don't expect Marte to be out of the lineup for long given his recent production.