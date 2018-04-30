Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Heads to bench Monday
Marte is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Marte, who is hitting just .224/.259/.327 through 26 games this season, will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous three games at second base. In his place, Chris Owings will man the keystone and hit sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drops in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Moves to five hole Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clubs first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches safely in ninth straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitting streak reaches eight games•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues