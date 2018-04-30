Marte is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Marte, who is hitting just .224/.259/.327 through 26 games this season, will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous three games at second base. In his place, Chris Owings will man the keystone and hit sixth.

