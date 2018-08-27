Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Heads to bench
Marte is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants.
Marte will give way to Daniel Descalso at the keystone for Monday's series opener after starting all three games against the Mariners over the weekend, going 2-for-10 with a double and two walks in those appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Ends slump with double, two runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slugs 10th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...