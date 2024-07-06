Marte (back) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres but could be available off the bench, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte was removed from Friday's contest with lower back tightness and the D-Backs will keep him out of the starting lineup Saturday. However, manager Torey Lovullo said that Marte could be available off the bench if needed. Marte should be considered day-to-day.
