Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits another homer Saturday
Marte went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.
While Marte has been a below-average offensive contributor over his 68 plate appearances with the big club this season, he's started to come around since the All-Star break, providing a .265/.375/.588 line. The slugging percentage is particularly impressive for Marte, whose four home runs on the campaign are more than what he had supplied (three) with the Mariners over 713 plate appearances the last two seasons combined. The enhanced power coupled with strong defense at shortstop has allowed Marte to vault ahead of Brandon Drury on the depth chart in the middle infield.
