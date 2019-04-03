Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits first homer of 2019
Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in an 8-5 victory against the Padres on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old went hitless in the first two games of the season, but in the last three contests, he's posted multiple hits in each game, going 7-for-14 (.500) with two extra-base knocks, including his first homer of the year. Marte is hitting .296 with a homer, triple, six RBI and two steals in six games this season.
