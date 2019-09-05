Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits grand slam in win

Marte went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

During a scoreless game in the bottom of the seventh, Marte came up to bat with the bases loaded and crushed a 411-foot grand slam off Luis Perdomo. It was the second grand slam of Marte's career and his 30th long ball of the season. The 25-year-old has been scorching hot, tallying eight hits and eight RBI over the three-game series with San Diego.

