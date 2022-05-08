Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.
Marte extended his hitting streak to seven straight, during which he's 8-for-24 with six extra-base hits, two RBI and six runs scored. He was hitting a paltry .135 before the seven-game run and currently sits at .184 for the season.
