Marte (wrist) hit off a tee for the first time since being placed on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is optimistic Marte will return before the end of the season, although the Diamondbacks have just 11 games left. The organization must decide whether or not it's worth having Marte return to play regularly instead of evaluating its prospects during a season going nowhere.