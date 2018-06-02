Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits two home runs Friday
Marte went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Marlins.
Marte clubbed a home run off lefty Jarlin Garcia in the fifth, and then hit another solo shot -- his third of the year -- off righty Brad Ziegler in the eighth. It was Marte's first multi-homer game of his big-league career, and he now has 15 RBI and 19 runs scored to go along with 14 extra-base hits.
