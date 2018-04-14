Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitting streak reaches eight games
Marte went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.
Marte's hitting streak now stands at eight games, with the infielder having scored five runs over the past four contests. The Diamondbacks seem to have committed to Marte as their No. 2 hitter, so his run-scoring opportunities should remain plentiful while he slots in directly in front of A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt in most contests.
