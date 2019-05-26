Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again Saturday

Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Giants.

The 25-year-old homered for the second straight day and produced his sixth multi-hit performance in the last nine games. The hot streak has pushed Marte's slash line to .270/.327/.515, to go along with 11 homers, three steals, 31 runs and 36 RBI through 51 games.