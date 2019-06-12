Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again
Marte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.
Marte homered for a third straight game and has a team-high-tying 17 long balls. He's already set a career high in that category and with 47 RBI in 66 games, he's zeroing in on last year's career mark of 59. It's been a stellar first half for Marte, who is third among second baseman in All Star voting.
