Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again

Marte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

Marte homered for a third straight game and has a team-high-tying 17 long balls. He's already set a career high in that category and with 47 RBI in 66 games, he's zeroing in on last year's career mark of 59. It's been a stellar first half for Marte, who is third among second baseman in All Star voting.

More News
Our Latest Stories