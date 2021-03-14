Marte started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.

Marte led off the game with his first Cactus League homer and has hit safely in six of seven games played. The Diamondbacks have not confirmed which position will be Marte's primary spot this season, but Saturday's outing was his fourth start in center field compared to one at second base and two as designated hitter.