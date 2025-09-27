Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Marte extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he has gone 12-for-30 (.400) with two homers and five RBI. The second baseman has 27 long balls this season, including four across 22 games in September. Overall, he's added a .283/.376/.512 slash line with 71 RBI, 86 runs scored, four stolen bases and 28 doubles through 125 contests.