Play

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers in first spring AB

Marte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 spring win over Oakland.

Marte wasted little time, jumping on a mistake from Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt during his first spring at-bat. Marte, who had a breakout campaign in 2019, started at second base in Arizona's first Cactus League game. That's likely the position he'll occupy most frequently in 2020 after the Diamondbacks acquired Starling Marte to man center field. Ketel Marte led the Diamondbacks in 2019 with 96 starts in center.

More News
Our Latest Stories