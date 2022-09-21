Marte started at DH and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a solo home run and a second run scored in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Marte helped the Diamondbacks rebound from a gut-punch loss in the matinee. It was the 12th home run in 129 games for Marte, who went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the first game. That he played both ends of the doubleheader is encouraging, given all the issues Marte's had with hamstring injuries this season.