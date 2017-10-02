Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hopeful to play Wednesday
Marte said he's optimistic about playing Wednesday against the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte was forced out of Sunday's regular-season finale with a hamstring injury, though he doesn't appear to be too worried about the issue. While he admitted he's still dealing with some tightness, Marte believes he'll be good to go for Wednesday's wild-card game after a couple of off days. If that's not the case, Adam Rosales would likely draw the start at shortstop in his place.
