Marte went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, three runs and four RBI in the Diamondback's 10-9 win over the Rockies on Friday.

The 25-year-old blasted two more homers to give him nine on the season. Marte is off to an excellent start offensively, as this performance gives him a robust .901 OPS through 123 at-bats.