Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Idle Wednesday

Marte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Marte, who went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 4-2 win in the series opener, is likely just getting a routine breather after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last 26 games. Wilmer Flores will check in for Marte at second base while center fielder Jarrod Dyson fills the opening atop the lineup.