Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impacted by Jones signing
Marte may shift into a super utility role after the Diamondbacks signed outfielder Andrew Jones, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte was pegged to be the everyday center fielder, but the addition of Jones frees up manager Torey Lovullo to get Marte at-bats at multiple positions. He can play both middle infield spots while also getting starts in center. That's good news going forward for fantasy owners who will be able to deploy the versatile Marte at multiple positions beyond 2019.
