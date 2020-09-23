Marte will be in the starting lineup Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte was activated Tuesday after a stay on the injured list due to wrist inflammation and played second base in win over the Rangers. After Wednesday's game, the team will evaluate how he's feeling physically and whether he will play any innings in center field. The Diamondbacks are off Thursday before finishing off the season with four games against the Rockies, including a doubleheader Friday.
