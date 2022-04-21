Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

Marte is the latest Diamondback regular to push his average to .200 or better, making him one four players at or above the Mendoza line. He barely missed a home run on his first bat before popping out, but the second baseman later was involved in a pair of rallies in a breakout performance for the team. The Diamondbacks plated half as many runs in this one game than they had in the previous 11.