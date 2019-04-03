Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Jumps to second in order
Marte is starting in center field and hitting second Wednesday against the Padres.
Marte has primarily hit sixth this season, but he'll jump to the two hole for Wednesday's series finale after going 7-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits and a pair of stolen bases over his last three games. Eduardo Escobar drops to fifth in the order as a result.
