Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Rockies.

Marte went 0-for-8 in his previous two games, and his homer Saturday was his first extra-base hit in eight contests since he returned from a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old is expected to remain as the designated hitter, as he's been kept out of the field since his return. The second baseman is slashing .264/.351/.424 with five homers, 24 RBI, 37 runs scored, four stolen bases and 23 doubles in 285 plate appearances. Given how cautious Arizona has been with the star infielder, it would be surprising to see him test his luck on the basepaths much in the near future.