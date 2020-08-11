site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Knocks four hits
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marte went 4-for-6 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored in a 12-8 win over Colorado on Monday.
Marte scored three runs in the first four innings and later drove in an insurance run in the ninth. The 26-year-old switch-hitter has just four RBI this season but owns a .333/.347/.449 slash line.
