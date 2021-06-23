Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Milwaukee that Marte is day-to-day with a tight left hamstring, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Marte picked up the injury in the first inning, when he was running to second base after hitting a ground-rule double. He was immediately removed from the contest, but initial examinations of Marte's hamstring apparently didn't turn up anything overly concerning. Lovullo didn't suggest that Marte would be sent in for an MRI, so for now, the Diamondbacks would seem to have some optimism that the center fielder will require a trip to the injured list.