Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Launches 11th homer
Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Astros.
The 24-year-old now has a career-high 11 homers after coming into 2018 with only eight in 249 big-league games. Saturday's blast ended a 34-game power drought for Marte, making it tough to expect much more from him in that category over the final weeks of the season.
