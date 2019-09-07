Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Launches three-run homer

Marte went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Friday's win over the Reds.

Marte's homer, his 31st of the season, gave his team a two-run lead in the fifth inning. He's been on a tear at the plate over the last four games, going 11-for-17 with three homers and 11 RBI over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories