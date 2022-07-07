Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.