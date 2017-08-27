Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves game with hamstring tightness
Marte left Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness.
He was lifted after flying out to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Adam Rosales shifting over to shortstop and Daniel Descalso entering the game at third base. The Diamondbacks are off Monday, so they may opt to wait and see how Marte feels after a couple days of rest before making any DL decisions.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Steals first base of season Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Doubles, plates run Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Extends hitting streak to 10•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Confirmed as primary shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Produces two hits Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...