Play

Marte left Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness.

He was lifted after flying out to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Adam Rosales shifting over to shortstop and Daniel Descalso entering the game at third base. The Diamondbacks are off Monday, so they may opt to wait and see how Marte feels after a couple days of rest before making any DL decisions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast