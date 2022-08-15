Marte was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies in the ninth inning with tightness in his left hamstring after running the bases. The severity is unclear.

Marte has oft-injured hamstrings, and the Diamondbacks are expected to evaluate the second baseman ahead of Monday's series opener in San Francisco. Marte injured a hamstring in June and was limited to DH-only duty for about a month before playing the field again after the All-Star break.