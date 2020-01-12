Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Looking like center fielder

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Marte (back) may be the everyday center fielder in 2020, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hazen has actively pursued a center fielder during the offseason without success. "I would imagine that would put Ketel a little bit more squarely in center field, but we still have a ways to go and we still have some opportunities to explore," Hazen said. "But I would say we're probably moving more in that direction by the day." The Diamondbacks will proceed cautiously with Marte, who had a breakout 2019 season but suffered a stress reaction in his back. One theory is that Marte, an infielder by trade, sustained the injury partially due to the extra running involved in playing center field. That, coupled with increased baserunning opportunities -- Marte had a career-high .389 on-base percentage -- are seen as contributing factors. Marte played 96 games in center field last season, and Hazen added the organization has not established a threshold of a number of games it would be comfortable with him playing there this coming season.