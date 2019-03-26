General manager Mike Hazen said Tuesday that Marte would see the bulk of the starts in center field for the Diamondbacks to begin the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte had already appeared in line for at least a near-everyday role to begin the campaign, but his playing-time outlook was further strengthened by fellow outfielder Steven Souza going down with a serious-looking left knee injury in Monday's exhibition game against the White Sox. The Diamondbacks haven't provided a timeline for Souza's return, but he'll almost certainly open the campaign on the injured list, thereby creating an opening in the outfield. Adam Jones had previously been the top threat to poach starts from Marte in center field, but Jones will now have a clear path to regular action in right while Souza is on the IL.