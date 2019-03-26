Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Looks like full-time center fielder
General manager Mike Hazen said Tuesday that Marte would see the bulk of the starts in center field for the Diamondbacks to begin the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte had already appeared in line for at least a near-everyday role to begin the campaign, but his playing-time outlook was further strengthened by fellow outfielder Steven Souza going down with a serious-looking left knee injury in Monday's exhibition game against the White Sox. The Diamondbacks haven't provided a timeline for Souza's return, but he'll almost certainly open the campaign on the injured list, thereby creating an opening in the outfield. Adam Jones had previously been the top threat to poach starts from Marte in center field, but Jones will now have a clear path to regular action in right while Souza is on the IL.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Usage clarified•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains in CF mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impacted by Jones signing•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Excels in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play center field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...