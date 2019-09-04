Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Makes outfield start

Marte started in center field and went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Marte made his first start in the outfield since missing time with a hamstring injury. He had started at second base the previous two games before slotting into center field, an indication the hamstring is no longer a bother.

More News
Our Latest Stories