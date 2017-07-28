Marte went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Marte was making his fourth start in the last six games while Brandon Drury was on the bench for the fourth time during that span, suggesting that there may be a changing of the guard in the Diamondbacks infield. Drury has the superior offensive track record of the two players at the big-league level, but he's been in a tailspin at the dish since the beginning of June and doesn't offer as much defensive value as Marte, who has been playing shortstop lately. That has allowed Chris Owings to move over to the keystone, where he's less of a liability. With a .263/.307/.356 career line in the majors, Marte is unlikely to develop into a high-end fantasy asset while he's seeing regular at-bats, but he's shown some burgeoning pop this season and offers an impact as a base stealer. Those attributes, along with the shallow pool of talent at shortstop relative to other positions, might be enough for Marte to carry some value in NL-only or deeper mixed leagues.