Marte is hitting fifth Friday against the Padres, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Marte has been a staple in the two-hole for much of the season, but he'll get moved down in the order after collecting just one hit in the past three games. It's unclear if this is a long-term switch or not, but if it is, this could hurt his run-scoring abilities and take away a few at-bats moving forward.