Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Moves to five-hole Friday
Marte is hitting fifth Friday against the Padres, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Marte has been a staple in the two-hole for much of the season, but he'll get moved down in the order after collecting just one hit in the past three games. It's unclear if this is a long-term switch or not, but if it is, this could hurt his run-scoring abilities and take away a few at-bats moving forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clubs first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches safely in ninth straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitting streak reaches eight games•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers three-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records hit vs. Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Supplies three hits Monday•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...