Marte batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo deployed Marte atop the order for the first time since May 25, and the move paid off for the Diamondbacks, who snapped a 17-game losing streak. It was the fourth time hitting leadoff this season for Marte, who is typically slotted at the two hole. He's recorded hits in six straight games, going 11-for-25 with four doubles and seven RBIs during the streak.