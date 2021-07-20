Marte (hamstring) had been scheduled for an MRI on Monday, but it has been pushed back to Tuesday.
Apparently, the MRI machine was not working properly, so the procedure was pushed back a day. The Diamondbacks are anxious to see the state of his hamstring before determining next steps. Marte has hit in the batter's box, executed some forward movements, and taken grounders.
