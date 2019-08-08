Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Nabs seventh steal

Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and his seventh stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Despite churning out three 20-steal seasons in the minors and annually ranking favorably on the Statcast leaderboard in terms of sprint speed, Marte hasn't been the major running threat some may have envisioned him becoming at the big-league level. Still, a 7-for-8 success rate on the bases is nothing to scoff at a time when steals are at a premium, and that's merely been a bonus to the wealth of production Marte has provided in just about every other category during a breakout season.