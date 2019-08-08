Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Nabs seventh steal
Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and his seventh stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.
Despite churning out three 20-steal seasons in the minors and annually ranking favorably on the Statcast leaderboard in terms of sprint speed, Marte hasn't been the major running threat some may have envisioned him becoming at the big-league level. Still, a 7-for-8 success rate on the bases is nothing to scoff at a time when steals are at a premium, and that's merely been a bonus to the wealth of production Marte has provided in just about every other category during a breakout season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal