Marte (hamstring) hopes to begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old has been on the shelf for over a month with the hamstring strain, so it's not much of a surprise he'll head to the minors to get back up to game speed before being activated. Marte could return sometime next week if he does begin the rehab stint Thursday or Friday.
