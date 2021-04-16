Marte (hamstring) continues to get treatment and has not yet begun baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte, who is on his feet and doing light movement, is eligible to come off the injured list April 18, but it's unlikely he'll return by then. Tim Locastro will continue to be the primary fill-in at center field.
