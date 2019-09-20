Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Friday's lineup

Marte (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Marte was held out of Wednesday's game after leaving Tuesday's contest with a stiff back, and he will miss another game Friday despite the Diamondbacks coming off a team off day. It's not yet clear how long Marte will be sidelined, but with Arizona's playoff hopes fading, there is little incentive for the club to risk Marte's long-term health.