Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Saturday's lineup
Marte is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Marte will receive a breather following six straight starts as Daniel Descalso gets the nod at second base and Nick Ahmed at shortstop for Saturday's tilt. Through 20 games in June, Marte is hitting .324/.373/.706 with five home runs and 18 RBI.
