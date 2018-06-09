Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Saturday's lineup
Marte is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Marte will head to the bench Saturday as Daniel Descalso earns the starting nod at second base. The 24-year-old Marte struggled with a .207 average and .576 OPS in May, but has responded through the first seven games of June, going 8-for-22 with eight extra-base hits, sevens runs and six RBI.
