Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Sunday's lineup
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Braves, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte hits the bench for the second time in the series as he is 4-for-20 since the start of September. Daniel Descalso will start at second base and bat fifth for the Diamondbacks with Nick Ahmed back at shortstop.
