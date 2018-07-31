Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Marte is out of the lineup against Texas on Tuesday.
Marte will head to the bench after starting the past eight games, during which he's gone 8-for-29 (.276 average) with an .814 OPS. In his place, Daniel Descalso will man second base and bat sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Claims 10th triple of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks slump with two-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receives day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in four against Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...