Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
