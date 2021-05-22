Marte is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
It appears to be a regular day of rest for Marte, who has gone 2-for-10 since coming off the injured list. The 27-year-old was an offensive force, albeit in a small sample size, before suffering the hamstring injury and will be one of his team's most valuable contributors once he gets back in the swing of things.
